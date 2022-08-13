It was there Ciociara from Come on another onean entertaining early evening broadcast expertly conducted by the histrionic Paolo Bonolis along with his sidekick and longtime friend Luca Laurenti. The beautiful Alessia Macari he played his role as Ciociara with bursting shapes by asking his questions to competitors.

Later the latter participated in the edition of Big Brother VIP aired in 2016 when it came out winner. A career in the world of television that seemed to have taken the path that Alessia had dreamed of for years. Unfortunately, however, her participation in the various small screen broadcasts did not last very long.

In recent months, Macari has decided to devote herself completely to the family, especially her eldest daughter Neveah born last January. The little one born from the great love with the German footballer Oliver Kragl prompted her to take a break from her TV work.

Recently, however, the same Alessia Macari has every intention of returning to television to the point of launching a real appeal. The latter, interviewed by the weekly Nuovo, thus revealed the great desire for her and the hope of being able to soon return in front of the cameras.

Alessia Macari, the desperate appeal: “I want to return to television”

For the ex gieffina it seems the time has come to return to her job eager to return to TV; for this reason it has proposed for the next edition ofIsland of the Famous which will air in 2023.

The beautiful showgirl has in fact declared to the weekly New: “I would like participate in the next edition, especially now that you can go as a couple. I would take my mother with me: she is very sporty and I would make her do everything! I want to get back on tv. I don’t want to stay home and cancel myself ”.

Alessia had also tried to propose herself to the broadcast ‘Singer Masked ‘ from Milly Carlucci, but for now it seems that no one has accepted his requests. A desperate cry that the young well-known face has left to all the television companies waiting to be able to get a role in some broadcast or reality show.

A request that for now has not been accepted by anyone and that has left the young woman disappointed Ciociara who for some time amused the public at home with his spontaneity and his way of doing things.