“Today most of the people I meet greet me, maybe they ask me for a selfie, above all they thank me. There is always some excited, a minority that shouts things at me, but without attacking. Instead on social media they wish me Nuremberg, the attacks are continuous and heavy“for the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco who tells Adnkronos Salute the wave of hatred still high on him, as on other white coats at the forefront of the medical and media battle against Covid-19. The news of searches by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Rome to people residing in Turin, Faenza, L’Aquila, Parma and Taranto, suspected of death threats and insults received since last February by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council, at the time coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee for the coronavirus emergency.

“On social media they believe that I should be subjected, like others, to a ‘Nuremberg 2′”, reports the professor of Hygiene of the State University of Milan, who was the recipient in March of a threatening letter with a bullet delivered to him at the university. To the medical director of Irccs Galeazzi the ‘haters’ blame “a past in which Covid would have been handled in a wrong way and with heavy effects. The accusation is of having exaggerated”, but if “it is understandable, natural and human the need for leaving behind what has been – observes Pregliasco – these people, instead of referring to the bad guy, take it out on the messenger, with those who in times of emergency have tried to bring an element of objectivity that is not easy to accept “.

The expert attributes this climate that does not improve to “a dominant feeling of fear. Fear of Covid, but also of war, the economic crisis, the environmental crisis. Surely – reflects Pregliasco – when people are a little afraid they get angry. , growls, and in this sense it is essential to offer safety, protection and quality promotion proposals. Yesterday, for example, as Anpas (the National Association of Public Aid that the virologist presides, ed) and the Department of Civil Protection we promoted the initiative ‘I do not risk’. In many squares we have explained how to defend ourselves from the woes of the environment. Here, I believe that in the face of widespread fear on several fronts, also with regard to Covid a message of positivity is necessary. But always remembering – reiterates the doctor – that against this virus we must not let our guard down “.