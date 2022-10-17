The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a Turtle Beach Recon Controller for PC and Xbox in white color. The reported discount is € 20.01. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this controller it is 59.99 €. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller offers an easy control system for audio, with various presets available. It also mounts two motors inside the handles and triggers that provide vibration feedback of a higher level than normal controllers. In addition, it has a micro-cooling system to make it more enjoyable to use on prolonged sessions. It is compatible with PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Turtle Beach Recon Controller, white version

