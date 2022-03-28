Keeping quarantine times unchanged for Covid-19 positive people is “an important aspect of prudence” according to virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, “in a phase in which the ‘free all’ could cause some trouble”. Because if it is true that the ‘family’ of variants “Omicron is a little better, more than a third less bad, she too can create problems. The virus has not yet ‘cooled down'”, explains the teacher to Adnkronos Salute. of the State University of Milan.

The Ministry of Health has clarified that, even after the entry into force, on April 1st, of the new anti-Covid rules following the end of the state of emergency, on the isolation of those infected by Sars-CoV-2, the provisions of the ministerial circular of 4 February last: the positives will have to wait 7 days (10 if not vaccinated) before taking a swab, a test which must be negative in order to put an end to the quarantine. “I think it is a fair attention to what we are seeing – underlines Pregliasco – with an increase” not only in the positives, but “also in the cases of hospitalized patients. An increase that was obvious to expect, considering that for several days now the cases “.

“It is true – admits the expert – hospitalizations are certainly growing in a much smaller proportion than in the first waves”, precisely “thanks to a slightly better Omicron virus” and “a very broad vaccination coverage”. But precisely because we are not yet faced with a ‘simple cold’, for the doctor “it is correct to maintain a systematic progression” of the slack and monitor the data.