The Girona is, without a doubt, with the arrow up. The rojiblanco team has become a compact block, with a clear idea of ​​the game and the winner. For the first time so far in the League, they have achieved four wins in a row and the last one, in Almería, confirms him as one of the candidates for promotion. At the moment he is entrenched in the playoff positions, he is fourth, but he wants more. Much more. Almería, second, is only seven points ahead and there are nine games left to play. “If we compete we can beat any team”, commented Juan Carlos. So that the accounts, today, go to the template.

Without a doubt, the team from Girona did an exercise in survival and self-control in Almería. The VAR could unsettle him on more than one occasion, although Míchel’s men withstood the 0-1 made by Borja García in an unbeatable way. “The season is very long, it gives time to everything, there are nine days left. We started the year with doubts, but The team has now figured out what the coach wants and you never know what’s going to happen. It was important to win in Almería to have any chance of direct promotion. Although it is complicated, we will fight to see where we are at the end”, said Juan Carlos.

The four wins that Girona has accumulated have given it a lot of momentum and the key has been that they have all been against direct rivals. They beat Oviedo, Las Palmas, Ibiza and Almería. This has catapulted them in the table, the advantage over the seventh classified (Oviedo) is seven points and it is allowed to dream. Of course, it’s time to keep paddling. It is the first time of the course that this streak of four league victories has been reached and there is still to be achieved, for example, the seven that were sealed a course ago with Francisco on the bench. It was precisely in the final stretch, from matchday 35 to 41, against Zaragoza, Oviedo, Tenerife, Logroñés, Sporting, Málaga and Alcorcón. But the path he has embarked on is excellent.