New record of infections, for the second consecutive day, in the Philippines, where 28,707 new cases were recorded, against 26,458 of the previous ones. The Manila health authorities report this, underlining that the number of active cases, 128,114, is the highest in the last three months.

Earlier this week, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the arrest of unvaccinated people who violated the stay-at-home arrangement.