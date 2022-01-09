Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai.. The Dubai Airport Free Zone “DAFZ” announced the launch of a “Talent Pass” license to engage in self-employment for economic activities related to the media sectors. Education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy in a personal and professional manner, which will be available to specialized talents around the world, stimulating the business environment within the free zone and consolidating Dubai’s position as a home for the creative and talented.

This came in the wake of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ) with the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones (DEEZ), the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of Dubai Economic Zones Authority Integrated, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, and His Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture.

The memorandum aims to facilitate the process for creators to obtain licenses, visas and other advantages that support the procedures for establishing their businesses and facilitate their growth opportunities at the level of the emirate.

The issuance of the new license is in line with the “Dubai Creative Economy Strategy” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, which translates his vision to double the contribution of the creative sector to the GDP and increase the emirate’s attractiveness In front of creators, investors, entrepreneurs, and local, regional and global investments, which contribute to consolidating Dubai’s position as the global capital of the creative economy and a global leading center to attract innovators and benefit from their expertise and skills to support the business sector in general.

Within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding, the three parties will work to support efforts to promote the Emirate of Dubai as a center for creative talents and a capital of creativity that includes the best talents and competencies and attracts them from all over the world to support its success, development and expansion of its business areas. Dubai, and follow-up and evaluation of submitted applications.

As for “Dubai Culture”, it will support the “cultural visa” for holders of the applicable license and encourage talents to join the free zone system by giving them the opportunity to be present in the regional and global market through awareness communication programs.

In addition, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will promote the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority as the most suitable location for the growth of global business and the Emirate of Dubai and a suitable environment for business that enables talents to expand their opportunities in the market and confirm the use of them to support their ambitions.

Motivating features.

The TalentPass license qualifies its holder to obtain a residence visa for three years in the country, in addition to renting office space through a variety of modern office solutions provided by the free zone, and provides the highest levels of efficiency in return for flexible operating costs, as well as the ability to provide services via after.

Holders of this license will be able to access the vast network of Dubai Airport Free Zone customers, which varies from international companies to small and medium companies and entrepreneurs, in addition to the free zone’s digital platforms, through which they can communicate with customers to facilitate the process of obtaining business, professional contracts and services. , thus developing a list of dealers. DAFZ includes more than 1,800 companies in more than 20 vital economic sectors, while multinational companies constitute more than 30 percent of the number of companies, including more than 31 companies classified under the global “Fortune 500” list.

International standing.

In this regard, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, CEO of the Dubai Authority for Integrated Economic Zones (DEEZ), said: “This step supports our strategic plans in supporting the national economy by enhancing the contribution of the various commercial, investment and creative sectors to the GDP, as well as enhancing the global position of the Emirate of Dubai. As a major center for creativity in the heart of the region, and an incubator for the most prominent local, regional and global creative energies and talents.”

Dr. Al Zarooni added: “Through this license, we respond to the trends and requirements of the market and the work environment in the emirate, especially in the post-pandemic phase, and it comes within the framework of our keenness to enhance the contribution of the free zone in supporting the achievement of strategic plans aimed at stimulating economic growth, as we seek through it to Attracting creators from all over the world to the free zone as one of the preferred destinations to launch their creativity, as well as attracting and motivating various specialized competencies seeking promising opportunities for success.”

His Excellency said: “The issuance of the new license contributes to enabling the business community and companies in the Emirate of Dubai to benefit from the expertise of specialists, professionals and competencies from all over the world who are incubated by the emirate, and gives them the flexibility to access business support services with a variety of expertise and a competitive cost. Attracting more international talent to Dubai, which will enhance the number of professional competencies and the diversity of expertise and competencies at the level of the business community.”

Enhancing the business environment.

For his part, His Excellency Lieutenant-General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stressed that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the “Talent Pass” license is consistent with the directions and strategies of “Residency in Dubai” and its strategies in support of enhancing the business environment, and motivating its cadres to creativity and innovation in The fields of media, education, technology, art, marketing and consultancy, the move is also in line with the general direction of the Emirate of Dubai and its endeavors to establish its position as an incubator for creative talents and supportive of its ambitions.

His Excellency added that the approach followed by the “Dubai Residence” stems from the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai the best city in the world for life and work, as the management approach depends on The initiative is to enhance the horizons of cooperation and joint action with various parties, to expand the base of strategic partnerships, and to achieve the objectives of plans, programs and initiatives, especially those concerned with building people and enhancing their capabilities, and attracting and supporting talented people, so as to be an incentive for their peers, and a model that encourages others to innovate and be creative in various fields and in various ways. sectors.

A promising stage.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director-General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said, “Partnership and cooperation with government and private agencies has always been a priority of our strategy to establish a promising stage of cultural mobility. Moreover, this step plays an important role in creating an unprecedented intellectual and creative renaissance in the emirate. In essence, it is based on embracing talent, motivating creators, providing the appropriate climate for the prosperity of their creative works, and placing Dubai on the map of regional and global excellence as a center for culture, an incubator for creativity, a forum for talent and the capital of the creative economy in the region. Hence, we welcome this cooperation with the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority. In order to accelerate the advancement of the creative economy sector in the Emirate of Dubai, enhance its competitiveness at the regional and global levels, and attract creative elites from all over the world to take Dubai as a headquarters for the establishment and prosperity of their businesses.In this regard, we also express our appreciation to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai Which provides us with various forms of support to achieve these goals.

She added, “We, in Dubai Culture, spare no effort in providing all the ingredients that advance the creative economy in the emirate, and provide it with various elements of success, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. Creative economy activities constitute one of the vital sectors that contribute to enhancing the emirate’s GDP, as defined by the strategy for this sector, and we are fully confident that joint work will lead us to achieve the desired results.”

The “Talent Pass” license joins the six licenses provided by the Dubai Airport Free Zone, which are the commercial license that allows the practice of commercial activities including import, export and re-export, the general trade license to engage in general trade activities including import, export, re-export, distribution and warehousing, and the industrial license Which covers light manufacturing activities along with packaging and assembly, an e-commerce license for trading goods and services online, and a dual license with the Department of Economic Development that allows companies registered with DAFZ to apply for a DED license without the need for physical office space within the country To work outside the boundaries of “DAFZ”, and the appropriate services license for service companies and the nature of their work.



