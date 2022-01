A health worker comes out of one of the ‘boxes’ of the Reina Sofía ICU, occupied by a Covid patient. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM

The explosion of infections that the Region of Murcia has experienced this Christmas is beginning to be noticed in hospitals, with a 19% increase in income compared to last week. According to data provided by Health, 421 patients remained hospitalized for Covid yesterday, of which 93 were in the ICU. This last figure rep