Burla said that Pfizer and its partner Biontech are working on both a version of a vaccine targeting Omicron, and one that includes both the previous vaccine and one that is resistant to the rapidly spreading mutant.

“I think that’s the most likely possibility … we’re working on a lot of things as we speak,” Borla added, speaking at JPMorgan’s annual healthcare conference, which takes place online this year.

Burla said that Pfizer may apply for approval by US regulatory agencies for a registered vaccine, and it may launch it as soon as possible, possibly next March.

Burla said that COVID-19 vaccines may end up being annual for most people, and that some of the most at-risk groups may be eligible to receive them periodically in less than a year.

With the increase in cases of Covid-19, which is attributed to the impostor Omicron, some countries have found themselves forced to consider giving another booster dose, although the evidence indicates that it will be difficult.