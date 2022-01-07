Despite the lockdown, infections continue to grow in the Netherlands, where almost 35 thousand new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, about 10 thousand more than the previous record the day before. The health authorities have specified that the unusually high figure is linked to a technical problem in the recording of the data found on Thursday. Next week the government will be asked to decide on the extension or easing of the lockdown.
