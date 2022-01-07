Comment Krista Kiuru’s harsh statement about the insecurity of schools has set in motion a knot that is now difficult for the government to open

The government’s public quarrel over recommending distance learning in schools caused unnecessary confusion, writes political journalist Teemu Muhonen in his comment.

Krista Kiuru (sd), Minister of Family and Basic Services, spoke at a press conference on Friday about the effects of long-term coronary heart disease.

Teemu Muhonen HS

7.1. 17:55 | Updated 7.1. 23:12

Government a group of coronary ministers met on Friday to discuss distance learning in schools and other possible ways to curb the epidemic. The result of long negotiations was that no a national distance learning recommendation is issued.