In Mexico City they add up to at least nine consecutive weeks of increase in Covid-19 indicators in which they have risen up to 12 times the hospitalizations and the active infections They are around 50 thousand.

According to figures from the local government, while in the week of May 9 to 15 there were 58 hospitalized for coronavirus, these have increased every day and until the last official cut dated July 17, 696 hospitalizations were registered.

While the federal Ministry of Health records that until July 24 in the Capital of the Country there were at least 48 thousand 214 active infections.

Although that number is less than the 52,496 active infections that there were as of July 2 in CDMX, the suspected cases rosebecause until that date there were 149 thousand 472, but until this Sunday they increased to 150 thousand 971.

Although data analysts such as Arturo Erdely indicate that there could be signs that show in the short term the decline in indicators in the Capital of the Country, such as active infections, the expert, as well as Health specialists, warn that prevention actions are still essential. and that they are on alert due to the ease of contagion and the time that people suffer from the disease.

“Although the authorities, the rulers, politicians, do not use face masks or minimize the impact and relax the measures, it is important that the population does maintain them because the benefits will always be greater and the less the virus spreads, the better,” highlights Gustavo Oláiz. , epidemiologist and coordinator of the UNAM Center for Research in Policies, Population and Health.

People like Julio Cárdenas, a resident of the Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office, have been infected after avoiding it throughout the pandemic.

He considers that it could have been due to the fact that in their work they minimized the impact of infections in the fifth wave and forced them to live with sick people in closed spaces, they were given fewer days to isolate themselves, despite the fact that they continued to test positive, and many employees even They relaxed the use of face masks.

The increase in infections and hospitalizations due to Covid-19 has been minimized by authorities such as Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government. After becoming infected, the President relaxed the prevention measures again.

Dr. Isaac Chávez from UNAM highlighted that in the fifth wave and with the greatest spread of the Omicron variant, the period of five days of isolation that authorities have established as the average disability, has more economic sustenance than health.