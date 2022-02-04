Monoclonal antibody prescriptions against Covid-19 in Italy drop. In the last 7 days monitored by the Italian drug agency Aifa, from January 27 to February 2, drug requests were 2,659 against 3,199 in the previous week, with a daily average down by 16.15% (about 380 against 453 ), for a total of 44,232 as of March 10, when these medicines were authorized as an emergency in Italy. There are 262, continuously increasing, the structures of 21 regions or autonomous provinces that have prescribed these therapies.

This is the picture that emerges from the 44th Aifa report on the monitoring of these drugs. The majority of treated patients (21,061) received the casirivimab-imdevimab combination, followed by the bamlanivimab-etesevimab mix (17,199), while the prescriptions of sotrovimab, considered effective against the Omicron variant, rise from 3,499 to 5,149 of Sars-CoV-2. The patients treated are therefore 1,650 more within 7 days, the majority of those for which drug requests have been registered in the last week. The prescriptions of bamlanivimab alone are stopped at 823.

Since the start of monitoring, in absolute numbers Veneto is the region with the greatest use of monoclonals with 7,753 patients treated, followed by Lazio with 6,530 patients and Tuscany with 4,334, while the last places are the autonomous province of Bolzano, and Molise and the autonomous province of Trento, respectively, at 96, 115 and 190 patients included in the register. In the last week analyzed, the highest number of prescriptions was reported by Veneto (519, -2.99% the daily average compared to the previous week), followed by Lazio (367, -18.44%) and Marche ( 262, -11.49%).