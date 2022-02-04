The Colombian delegation was part of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, which took place in the early hours of this Friday.

In the midst of a majestic opening ceremony and with the most rigorous

biosecurity measures, the National Stadium welcomed the 3,000 athletes from 91 countries, who will compete in 15 modalities and a total of 109 tests in its twenty-fourth edition.

In the Bird’s Nest, as the modern Beijing setting is known, the Colombian flag flew.

Three athletes were in charge of carrying it: Laura Gómez, Michael Poettoz and Carlos Quintana will represent Colombia in the Games.

The country competes for the third time in this competition, after its initial participation in Vancouver 2010 with Cynthia Denzler -in big slalom and slalom-, and later in Pyeongchang 2018, with four athletes: Laura Gómez, Michael Poettoz, Pedro Causil and Sebastián Uprimny.

Colombian delegation at the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The first two repeat for Beijing 2022. The only woman in the delegation

national, which will contest the mass start event on February 19, trained in speed skating and becomes the first to contest two editions

Winter Olympics, after it premiered four years ago.

Poettoz is the most experienced as he completes his third Games, after the Lillehammer 2016 Youth Winter Games in Norway and the Pyeongchang 2018 Absolute Games. He will contest the alpine skiing event on February 13.

Finally, debutant Carlos Quintana, in cross-country skiing, will be the first of the Colombian delegation to enter the competition next Tuesday, February 8, to continue writing the history of Colombia in the Winter Olympics.

