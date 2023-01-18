For the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into Covid “registration was requested with the Bureau of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber and I had confirmation that the process of the bill will be scheduled next week. Then we will move on to the Senate. Times? In the spring, the Commission must absolutely leavewe need to understand what happened between 2020 and 2022 and go deeper”. He announces it to Adnkronos Salute Galeazzo BignamiFdi deputy and deputy minister of transport and infrastructure.

“We are not available – Bignami points out – to put a time perimeter, as someone wanted to do. We must investigate thoroughly and clarify everything: from the absence of the pandemic plan to the secret reports, from the lack of devices to the management of the masks to home care denied. And we cannot forget what happened in Val Seriana”.

THE REACTIONS – “There is a doubt hovering over the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry, namely that there is above all the political will to go and blame the previous governments, who have in any case managed the Covid pandemic well in a very difficult situation, that our country he had never known. The Democratic Party has nothing to hide and there are no preclusions for the Commission from this point of view. However, it seems clear that at the moment the urgencies and priorities for the National Health Service are different,” he told Adnkronos Salute Ilenia Malavasi, MP of the Democratic Party and member of the XII Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber. “If you want to do serious work, you need data and analyzes – he adds – but these data are missing, and the suspicion arises that there is only the political will to open a discussion at a time when the Government has cleared customs for doctors no- vax, to set up a commission of inquiry into some issues while covering others”.

A parliamentary commission of inquiry into Covid “can be useful but it must not be done to pillory. Mistakes have been made: too long lockdowns, closed schools and Dads, mandatory masks for too long. But the information we have today on the Covid are not the ones we had three years ago” he underlines to Adnkronos Salute Matthew Bassetti, director of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino hospital in Genoa. “To judge, you need skills – adds the infectious disease specialist – and I hope they take consultants who can scientifically evaluate what happened. We need an audit that allows you to make the right assessments with a view to not making the same mistakes”.

“Overall, I have a positive opinion on what Italy did during the pandemic, in the management of Covid it dictated the rules that other countries then adopted. Having said that, it is right today to evaluate whether mistakes have been made, which clearly exist been especially in the initial phase, for example the delay in the analysis and monitoring of cases, because we are talking about an exceptional event. So the parliamentary commission of inquiry may make sense, but with the aim of improving the current management and the pandemic plan for the future,” he says Massimo Andreoni, professor of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University of Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit). “As a citizen I say that if there have been shortcomings they must be pursued – Andreoni points out – I suggest that in this process that the Commission will have to take there is also a scientific evaluation, or a comparison with the technicians who can indicate the shortcomings in the management and With hindsight – he concludes – and after three years, it is certainly easier to see the negative aspects, but the subsequent judgment must be made with serenity and without prejudice”.

In favor of a Commission of Inquiry is Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bio-emergencies of the Sacco Hospital in Milan. “I was perhaps one of the first, together with a few colleagues, to hope that a Commission of Inquiry would be set up” on the management of Covid-19 in Italy. On its usefulness “I certainly speak from my point of view, therefore thinking of a review of the political-health choices” made since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency. “I cannot and do not want to talk about legal responsibilities, which will eventually be examined by those responsible. But I absolutely agree that we need to see clearly the entire pandemic period, if only to be able to behave better and be prepared in future” he declares to Adnkronos Salute.

“Covid was a tsunami, with an impact greater than the possibility of responding to any organized health system”. But “it is important that there is transparency and insight” into those tough months of 2020, when it all began. A parliamentary commission of inquiry is “welcome” if this is the spirit in which it is being pursued. “The important thing is that it is not a ‘political process’, but that it is a path that aims to put together those elements that must be gathered in order to end or in any case mitigate the doubts and difficulties that every citizen has in the face of what was an emergency”, especially in those harsh months of 2020. This is the wish expressed to Adnkronos Salute by the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. “It is fair to look at what was possible, but – he repeats – always bearing in mind that it was a tsunami, which was in any case greater in terms of impact than the possibility of any organized system responding, in my opinion”. An aspect that cannot be forgotten when rewinding the tape. Right “evaluate”, reflects the expert. “Definitely a broad and in-depth discussion between parliamentarians and hearings with specialists is right. It may also be – speculates Pregliasco – that incongruous managerial and administrative situations can be identified and this obviously needs to be evaluated, but always taking into account the emergency aspect “, the situation in which it was at the beginning of the pandemic of the century. “So transparency, correctness and reassurance are welcome, or in any case the identification of those elements that weren’t the best at that moment. As a lesson for the future”, he concludes.