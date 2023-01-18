In God of War Ragnarok (here you find our review) there are several artifacts that you can find, they are optional collectibles but they are necessary to obtain the relative trophy.

Below we will explain how to find them all, but we remind you that this guide contains spoilers so proceed at your own risk.

Svartalfheim

Marshes of Aurvangar

Dock near the water wheel, block the geysers until you climb to the platform above to find the artifact.

The Apple Core

After defeating Miklimunnr, go through the tunnel and into the next area. Go left through the gate and, turning left again, you will find yourself in front of the artifact.

Jarnsmida Mines

Once you find the legendary chest, go right and continue towards the river. Go down using the rope and you will find the artifact.

Nidavellir

To find the artifact go left after the tunnel located behind the blacksmith shop.

The Forge

Starting from Nidavellir beach, use the train to go up the hill and reach the Forge. Take the first exit to the right and follow the path. The artifact will be at the end of the road.

Midgard

Shores of the Nine

Starting at the Lake of Nine, use a handhold to go right and get the artifact.

The Rowers

You will need to complete the Rowers environmental puzzle to get the artifact.

Dilapidated outpost

You will find it in peace by exploring the outpost.

Lake of the Nine – 1

Head to the right of the temple on the base, you’ll notice that on the far right is a wall that you can destroy with your spear. Do this and behind it will be the artifact.

Lake of the Nine – 1

In the easternmost area you will find some ruins, explore them to find the artifact.

Lake of the Nine – 1

Under the Temple Bridge near the Raider Stronghold.

Alfheim

The Strond

Continue along the path until you find a rock that you need to move, do it and you will find the artifact.

The Dry Lands – 1

In the monster’s skull in the center of the area, above a ledge.

The Dry Lands – 2

The artifact can be found near the north tower.

The Dry Lands – 3

You will find the artifact as you complete the mission to release the first jellyfish.

The Forbidden Sands – 1

At the entrance to the Elven Sanctuary.

The Forbidden Sands – 2

Near the blocked door to the north, you will find the artifact at the end of a small passage nearby.

Vanaheim

Freyr’s Camp

Before the mystical passage.

Noatun’s Garden

It is easily found in the easternmost area of ​​this area.

The Veiled Passage

At the second beach, go up and climb until you find a plant that will shoot you from a distance. Under it is a wooden wall that can be destroyed, do it to find the artifact.

Vanir Altar

Lower the bridge in the area and use arrows and blades to burn some brambles. Clear the bridge and cross the two arches, the artifact is on the ground shortly after.

River Delta – 1

On the right of the mystical portal.

River Delta – 2

Go to the central tree of the region and, inside the tree itself, you will find the artifact.

The Jungle – 1

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Jungle – 2

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Jungle – 3

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Plains – 1

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Plains – 2

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Plains – 3

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Plains – 4

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The Plains – 5

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The sinkholes – 1

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.

The sinkholes – 2

You will find the artifact by completing the Casualties of War mission.