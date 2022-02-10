By Jessie Pang and Farah Master

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong reported 986 new coronavirus infections on Thursday as authorities scramble to contain an outbreak that medical experts warn could reach 28,000 daily cases by the end of March, with unvaccinated seniors a particular concern.

The surge in cases, which has increased 10-fold since February 1, is proving to be the biggest test of the global financial hub’s strict virus suppression policy, which has made it one of the most isolated cities in the world.

Following mainland China, Hong Kong is trying to contain outbreaks as quickly as possible, in contrast to many other places that are trying to “live with Covid” by relying on high vaccination rates for protection and easing restrictions.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus is testing both approaches, although experts have said Hong Kong’s strategy looks increasingly unsustainable as cases rise.

City leader Carrie Lam said she deeply regretted that residents, including the elderly and children, queued for hours at testing centers and entered isolation facilities after daily infections doubled to a record 1,161 cases on Wednesday. .

On her official Facebook page, Lam said the government was working hard to increase capacity and that the rapid spread of infections, reaching places like nursing homes, was the last thing she wanted to see.

“Citizens have to wait a long time to receive the tests and a large number of people who have tested positive have been waiting a long time for isolation facilities,” she said, adding that the city is not in a position to try to live with the virus because more than 50% of the elderly were not vaccinated.

About 82% of city residents received at least one shot of the vaccine, but many seniors hesitated. Three seniors have died this week from the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

