The United States National Archivesresponsible for preserving the documents of the presidents, requested that the Department of Justice investigate former president Donald Trump for having taken documentation to his residence in Florida, reported Wednesday Washington Post.

In recent weeks, the way in which Trump managed the archives has been criticized: last Monday, February 7 the institution said that it had to recover in Florida 15 boxes of documents that it had taken when leaving the White House in January 2021.

In them were, among other things, gifts from foreign leaders, a letter left to him by his predecessor Barack Obama and others written by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Under a 1978 law, any American president must transmit all his emails, letters and other documents of work to the National Archives.

At the beginning of February, this institution also revealed that the former leader had a habit of tearing up some of his work documentsdespite the fact that it is prohibited by the same regulations of 1978.

(You may be interested: Without punishment or consequences, the murders of journalists in Mexico)

Trump would have taken some letters written by the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Some of the sheets of paper sent to the Archives had been “taped together” by “White House records management officials,” others were left as they were, they said.

The Archives provided some of those documents to a parliamentary committee investigates the role that Donald Trump would have played in the assault on the Capitol launched by his followers.

Asked by the AFPs, the National Archives and the Justice Department would not confirm or deny the request for an investigation into the former president.

The law contemplates penalties of up to three years in prison for those who act maliciously when hiding or destroying documents, but proving that is difficult and the experts consulted by the Post see it as very unlikely that there will be consequences for Trump.

AFP and EFE

More news:

– Russia begins military exercises in Belarus in the midst of the Ukraine crisis

– The ‘spider woman’, serial killer for revenge: ‘They deserved it’

– Two policemen arrested for stealing and using a detainee’s credit cards