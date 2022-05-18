Health recommendation for people who were infected in December and January

If you you infected between December and January of Omicron, and you already had two doses, it is time to know if they give you the third booster dose in the face of the new variants, the sublineages that re-infect a large part of the population.

And it is that while some experts ask to wait, the recommendation of the Ministry of Health directed by Carolina Darias is still in force, so the booster dose is necessary, in order to protect the population as much as possible, three doses of vaccine and an infection it would be the super immunity.

The Ministry decided in January delay the third puncture for half a year or booster dose, especially for those infected with Ómicron, to give them a margin of five months to see how the pandemic behaved and how the new strain was affecting.

From the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (SEMPSPH), They state that “for those over 18 years of age, we encourage them, without any doubt, to receive that third dose. As time goes on, there is a process by which the antibodies drop and, although there is a cellular immunity present, it is difficult to measure. According to studies and international agencies, this reinforcement puncture is absolutely recommended after having passed the disease. It is well worth putting it on”.

Contrary to this position is Alfredo Corell, Professor of Immunology at the University of Valladolid“in general, I don’t think it should be put on. People who may be at risk or who live with vulnerable relatives, yes. I think that healthy citizens, under 60, without complications, do not have to put it on. Is it going to be bad for them? “No. It will generate an antibody response above all, but this does not guarantee that, if they find another variant, they will not catch it. We have already seen it with Omicron.”

The incidence of BA.2

At a key moment in China like the present, the country has confirmed the first case of the BA.2 omicron sublineage, BA.2.12.1, that is gaining ground in countries like the United States, at a time when the Asian giant is going through a wave of regrowth with record numbers of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

According to a weekly report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those infected with this subvariant, up to 27% more contagious than omicron BA.2, is a 27-year-old man who took a flight from Nairobi, Kenya to the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on April 23.

In Spain, 94.5 million administered doses have been reached. 52%% of the population has a booster dose. The incidence is skyrocketing in the group over 60 years of age (the one now reported by Health), and the cases have even returned to schools on a recurring basis.