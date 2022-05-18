The war enters a “prolonged phase”, according to Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is entering a “prolonged phase”, the Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikovwho recalled that Russia seeks to control the entire Donbas region and occupy the south of the country.

“Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation”told the defense ministers of the European Union (EU) and the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. “The war enters a prolonged phase”he added during a speech whose text was published on his Facebook account.

According to Reznikov, the russian troops is it so strengthening their positions in the territories they occupy in the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions for “go into defensive mode if necessary.”

“At the moment, the Kremlin’s main efforts are focused on attempt to encircle and destroy the concentration of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regionsin the east of the country, partially in the hands of pro-Russian separatists,” he continued.

Reznikov also said that the Moscow’s goal was “to create a land corridor linking Russia with Crimea”the peninsula that was annexed in 2014 and occupy the “entirety of southern Ukraine”.