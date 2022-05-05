from Chiara Barison

The data for Thursday 5 May. The positivity rate was 14.7% with 327,178 swabs. Admissions: -230. Intensive care: -2

I’m 48,255

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 47,039, here the bulletin). It thus rises to at least 16,682,626the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 138 (yesterday 152), for a total of 164,179 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15,353,323 And 70.523

those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 60,381). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,165,124equal to -21.946 compared to yesterday (-12,890 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 327.178, or 8,097 less than yesterday when there were 335,275. The 14.7% positive rate ; yesterday it was 14%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+6,362 cases). Followed by Veneto (+5.344 cases), Campania (+5.112) and Emilia-Romagna (+4.041).

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -230 (yesterday -81), for a total of 9,384

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am -2 (yesterday +5) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 369 seriously ill, with 32 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 42).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +6.362 cases (yesterday +9.590)

Veneto: +5.344 cases (yesterday +4.468)

Campania: +5.112 cases (yesterday +5.341)

Lazio: +3.951 cases (yesterday +4.759)

Emilia Romagna: +4,041 cases (yesterday +4,306)

Piedmont: +2.824 cases (yesterday +2.496)

Sicily: +3.263 cases (yesterday +3.131)

Tuscany: +2.712 cases (yesterday +2.521)

Puglia: +3.908 cases (yesterday +3.101)

Marche: +1.469 cases (yesterday +1.347)

Liguria: +1.252 cases (yesterday +1.073)

Abruzzo: +1.693 cases (yesterday +1.553)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +858 cases (yesterday +898)

Calabria: +1.591 cases (yesterday +1.594)

Sardinia: +1.383 cases (yesterday +1.474)

Umbria: +889 cases (yesterday +893)

PA Bolzano: +317 cases (yesterday +348)

PA Trento: +353 cases (yesterday +322)

Basilicata: +509 cases (yesterday +533)

Molise: +344 cases (yesterday +340)

Valle d'Aosta: +80 cases (yesterday +70)

