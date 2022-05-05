With the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in Italian theaters, Marvel And Disney Italy they took the opportunity to propose a different experience than usual, open not only to press officers, but also to the general public. In the splendid Milan, in the Porta Genova area, he was born Marvel Multiverse Experiencea gallery of amazing and fun Marvel Cinematic Universe themed content, accessible for free from Wednesday 4th May, the day of the film’s release, to Sunday 8th of the same month.

Tickets, which can be obtained simply by registering on the website dedicated to the event, are now completely sold out and it is no longer possible to book for any of the numerous slots of the event. A huge and more than deserved success: before the opening to the public, we had the honor of being invited to preview the contents of this fun galleryand we are ready to tell you about it below, anticipating right away that this is an event that is undoubtedly successful.

Do you think you know how the world works?

In the wake of all that is shown by Sam Raimi in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – of which we invite you to retrieve our review – Marvel Multiverse Experience takes us to explore the most iconic locations of the film, including special visual effects, light effects and, above all, of mirrors!

The path, lasting about half an hour, will take you inside different rooms, each dedicated to a special feature of the new film dedicated to the now former Sorcerer Supreme and all with one goal: to allow you to take incredible photos to share. on your social channels.

Stroll inside the Sanctum Sanctorumimmerse yourself in the suggestive Mirror Size and casting spells like Strange are just some of the amazing activities featured inside the gallery. In each room there is also a member of staff, ready to show you each location and to help you pose for your best shots.

Immersed in the Multiverse of Madness

Among all the rooms, the path is fun both alone and in a small group with your friends, and will make you live a real journey into the Marvel Cinematic Universeaccompanied by Doctor Strange and his magic, without forgetting Wanda Maximoff, co-star of the film, who obviously does not lack references in the different rooms.

At the end of the gallery we finally find a small room “museum”Dedicated to Marvel heroes, where you will have the opportunity to observe some statues and replicas dedicated to the heroes of our beloved Marvel cinematic universe.

Remembering what experience is completely freeand hoping that you were able to register in time on the site in one of the available slots, we wish you a fun and carefree journey into the Multiverse of Madness in Doctor Strange 2.