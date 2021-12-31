Covid, Fontana: Lombardy in the yellow zone from Monday



From Monday Lombardy will be in the yellow zone. This was announced by the governor of the Region Attilio Fontana, anticipating that “the data of the weekly monitoring of the control room of the Ministry of Health and ISS confirm the overcoming of the white zone parameters, therefore from next Monday Lombardy will pass into the yellow zone. there are variations on the measures to be respected by citizens, because the use of the mask outdoors is already foreseen for all bands, including the white one “.

“Best wishes to all – concluded Fontana – to spend this end and beginning of the year with the same sense of responsibility shown up to now, but also with a pinch of optimism for the future. Because, as the experts tell us, the situation has ‘made a little complicated again, but we must not panic, as, thanks to the vaccines, it is not remotely comparable to last year and once again, united, we will overcome it “