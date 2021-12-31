There are 4,916 coronavirus infections ascertained on about 157,000 tests carried out yesterday in Israel, where the administration of the fourth dose of an anti-Covid vaccine for the most vulnerable begins. The data on daily infections is a record since 27 September, underlines Ynet, who reports the data from the Ministry of Health. The R index came in at 1.71. There are 93 Covid patients hospitalized with severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Times of Israel, the administration of the fourth dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 for immunosuppressed people began this morning (provided that at least four months have passed since the third) after the green light arrived yesterday from the general director of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, in the midst of fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

And this morning, writes the Times of Israel, Ash also approved the fourth dose for patients in elderly facilities. Since the start of the pandemic in Israel, there have been 8,243 deaths from complications related to Covid-19.