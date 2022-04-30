“In the autumn Sars-Cov-2 will return to raise its head, as it has done in the last two years because it is now among us, but if we continue to give booster doses of the vaccine to those who want it, I hope the highest number of people possible, it is reasonable to think that we will not have a heavy impact like in 2020 and 2021, that is, like in the first three waves. For this reason, no pessimism but awareness of what we have experienced “. So at Adnkronos Salute, Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa who, on the eve of the easing of the anti Covid measures, believes that in the autumn, even with the ‘return’ of the virus “there will be no return at the Green pass or the compulsory mask, you will not have to panic and use the same means that were good two years ago and which are less well today “.

According to the Genoese infectious disease specialist, therefore “it is probable that what will arrive in the autumn will be a slightly smaller wave than this year, there will certainly be cases but – he remarks – we must always think that 95% of the Italian population in this moment is protected from severe forms of Covid, both thanks to vaccination and natural disease. So our immune system is able to recognize the virus. We have an important immunity to the virus “.

“Of course – he underlines – we need to see if there will be other ‘important’ variants, which could put vaccines in difficulty. For this reason I believe that the most important thing is that the pharmaceutical industry provides a vaccine that better covers the Omicron variant. , and with the booster dose we will all be able to defend ourselves from the most serious forms of the disease and above all from contagion “.

As for the measures, which will lapse from tomorrow, according to Bassetti, they will not return even in the autumn. “I believe that we must always remain within the ‘strongly recommended’ and not the obligation. Obviously we should inform all citizens so that in October they do the booster dose and at this stage I think it is very important to work on education and information rather than on the impositions and decrees, which worked in a phase, like the Green pass, in which we needed to hurry, to immunize everyone before the wave came and somehow we managed to do it. I believe there is time to work a lot on people’s awareness, on teaching the population the importance of prevention and instilling in them a vaccination culture “.

From tomorrow, with the easing of anti-Covid measures “there is no passing from the obligation to use masks to the obligation not to use them: no one said this – he makes it clear – The obligation to wear masks in indoor places is eliminated” except in some specific contexts, from public transport to indoor events to schools, “and it seems to me a measure in line with what is happening in the rest of the world, but this does not mean that we have to take off the mask. If you feel more protected or an environment is perceived as at risk, it will be good to continue wearing it. Just as elderly and frail people will do well to use them, given that we are still in a phase of high circulation of the virus “.