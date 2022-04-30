For many years the Jerez track was seen as a black beast by Ducati. The Andalusian track put a strain on the turning of the Desmosedici and beatings continued to arrive. The turning point came last year, with a sensational double that was however favored by a compartment syndrome problem that had stopped a Fabio Quartararo now on the run.

Perhaps the biggest signal came today, with the pole position of Pecco Bagnaia. Not only because the vice-world champion smashed the track record and interrupted a trail of four consecutive “El Diablo” pole starts on this track. But because finally the spark seems to have struck between the Desmosedici GP22 and the Piedmontese, who for the first time underlined their strengths rather than defects. Also because after a sensational lap like today, it would be really hard to do the opposite.

“I am really happy to be able to do the race in Portimao, because it brought me back to having this feeling. The T4 I think I could not do it better than this: 11 and 12 are two corners that usually disturb us a bit. , but I managed to do them really very well. Finally we are starting to reap some of the fruits of the work done up to now, so I’m euphoric “, said Pecco hot, as soon as he returned to the closed park.

Once he got to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP HD, he offered a more articulated analysis, explaining that he was really good also in terms of race pace, but admitting that in Q2 a lap came out that perhaps would also be difficult to repeat.

“In FP4 I found myself very well and we made a further step in terms of setting, which allowed me to have a little more grip. When I entered the second run with the used tire, I did two laps in 1’37. “5 and I found myself very well. We are ready for the race, but I also did an incredible second time attack. “

“I knew the time was starting on the first lap, but unfortunately on the first attempt I found the yellow flags because Martin had crashed at turn 1, so I had to set the time on the second lap and I was unable to push as much as I wanted. The second time attack, however, came really perfect. Then the shoulder is not limiting me and I am very happy for that too “, he added, letting it show that the feeling is such as to have overshadowed the right shoulder still sore after the crash in Q2 of Portimao.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked about the modification he made in FP4, then here came the first compliment to the Desmosedici GP22, which actually seems to represent a step forward compared to the ancestor GP21 on more driven tracks like Jerez, which were once the Achilles heel of the Rossa.

“The modification obviously wasn’t a big thing, I would say minimal, but it helped me to have a little more feeling when I’m on the edge. The new hull is helping us a lot on the way, because being smaller we can get in. much stronger cornering. It is something that on a track like this helps me to close the lines much more. For example, at turns 7, 11 and 12 I can push harder and the bike goes along with me. L ‘last year we were in a bit of difficulty in those sections instead “.

The run-up to find the basis for the new bike therefore seems to be finally over and for Pecco, therefore, the race could begin to try to fill the 38 points that separate him from the top of the world championship standings.

“From the first race to today we have done a very positive job, but we were a bit hidden, because we never managed to show the progress we were making. In Portimao we were already very competitive, but starting so back it was difficult to show. This weekend I was lucky enough to always have stable conditions, which allowed me to work in the right way and I think that in the future we will always start from this base “, he concluded.