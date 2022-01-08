New variant of Covid in Cyprus, where twenty-five cases of ‘Deltacron’. It is about

a combination of Delta and Omicron. Local health authorities said. “We currently have co-infections of Omicron and Delta. We have found a variant that combines both,” said Professor Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biology at the University of Cyprus and director of the Biotechnology Laboratory and molecular virology.

Interviewed by the Signa tv broadcaster, Kostrikis stated that the new variant has the genetic signature of Omicron and the genome of Delta. At the moment, Kostris’ team has identified 25 cases of Deltacron, underlining that they are more frequent among patients hospitalized for Covid than among non-hospitalized positives. Samples taken from the 25 patients were sent yesterday to the Gisaid international database of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, which publishes the official sequences of the new influenza variants and covid-19.

“We will see in the future if this variant is more pathological and contagious, and if it will impose itself“Kostris said. The professor however believes that Deltacron will probably be eclipsed by Omicron, which is deemed more contagious.