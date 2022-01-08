Iyad Nassar said, during statements to “Sky News Arabia”, “I am very happy with my experience with the artist Mona Zaki in the series Lam Shamsia, where I embody the character of her husband,” adding that the work falls within a social framework, and discusses important issues in society.

And the series “Lam Shamsiya” starring a large constellation of stars, including Esaad Younes, Ahmed Rizk, Ali Qassem and Asmaa Jalal, written by Maryam Naoum and directed by Karim El-Shennawy.

electronic platforms

And about his experience on electronic platforms, Nassar indicated his happiness with the series “Labour Law”, which has now finished filming and is scheduled to be shown on one of those platforms, explaining that “any artwork, if it is important and discusses an important issue, will attract the viewer whether it is shown on an electronic platform or on an electronic platform.” TV screen.

Nassar appears in the events of the series “Labor Law” as “Falah”, as the work discusses the rights of workers and their stories, and is co-starring Islam Ibrahim, Reham Abdel Ghafour, Tharaa Jbeil, and Mohsen Mansour.

“Conspiracy theory”

The Jordanian artist pointed out that the movie “The Priest”, which is currently showing him in cinemas, discusses the conspiracy theory, where a secret group moves the world.

He said, “The film seeks to discuss this theory, because it is present in our lives. The idea of ​​the work is new and has not been discussed in the cinema before. The experience contains suspense, excitement and many puzzles.”

He continued, “During the work events, I embody the personality of a person who has a crisis, but it does not reach the level of psychological disorder, and the composition of this character depends on the work story.”

Diversity

The film “The Priest” is distinguished by the diversity of generations of artists participating in it, which includes Hussein Fahmy, Gamal Suleiman, Dora, Fathi Abdel Wahab and Mahmoud Hamida.

Nassar said: “The presence of a large group of stars in one work is a great responsibility for the artist, as each individual seeks to do his best to show the personality he presents in the required form, so that the effort of others is not wasted.”

Nassar concluded his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, saying that this work “is a great opportunity for any actor, because each individual learns from the other during the scenes of the film, about how to prepare for the character, read the text, and his way of dealing within the atmosphere of filming.”