Brazil has registered 29,842,418 cases of covid-19 and 686,071 deaths from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health released this Sunday (27). There are 28,497,468 recovered cases and 686,071 cases in follow-up.

In 24 hours, there were 10,239 cases and 117 deaths from the disease. The data do not include information from the Federal District and the states of Mato Grosso and Tocantins.

States

São Paulo is the unit of the Federation with the highest number of cases (5,232,374) and deaths (167,110). In the number of cases, the second place is occupied by Minas Gerais (3,317,401) and Paraná (2,407,960). The lowest number of cases is in the states of Acre (123,808), Roraima (155,062) and Amapá (160,328).

Regarding the number of deaths, the Southeast state is followed by Rio de Janeiro (72,695) and Minas Gerais (60,767). The Federation units with the lowest number of deaths are Acre (1,992), Amapá (2,122) and Roraima (2,144).

vaccines

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, a total of 394.77 million doses of vaccine against covid-19 were applied. Of this total, 172.32 million are first dose, 149.80 million are second dose and 4.78 million are single dose.

Booster doses total 65.2 million and the additional dose 2.66 million.

