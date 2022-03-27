Russia aims to divide Ukraine into two parts. Ukrainian intelligence is convinced of this after more than four weeks of war following the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin. For the head of military intelligence in Kiev, Kyrylo Budanov, “it is an attempt to create a North Korea and a South Korea in Ukraine”, as reported on Facebook by the central intelligence department of the Defense Ministry and reported by Ukrinform.

According to the statements, “after the failures near Kiev and the impossibility of overthrowing the central government of Ukraine”, there is “reason to believe” that Putin is “considering a ‘Korean’ scenario for Ukraine”that is, “it will try to impose a dividing line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country” because “it is absolutely unable to absorb the entire state”.

According to Budanov, “we are already seeing attempts to create ‘parallel’ authorities in the occupied territories”, but “the resistance of our citizens and the protests in the occupied territories, the counter-offensives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the gradual liberation of the territories significantly complicate the implementation of the enemy’s plans “. Promising that a “guerrilla war” in the territories in the hands of the Russians will soon start, the conclusion is that in the end “there will remain” only one “scenario” for the Russians, “how to survive”.