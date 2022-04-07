Of Maurizio Tucci

To the survey, launched by the Adolescent Laboratory Association And Research Institute IARD, children between 12 and 19 years old can participate. The anonymous online questionnaire

From the brush your teeth less (because with the mask they are not seen) when deserting vaccinations other than those against Covid; from the reduce attendance even morealready rarefied in adolescence, with your doctor of reference, to underestimate the danger and spread of cardiovascular diseases (leading cause of death in Italy) and therefore the importance of an appropriately preventive lifestyle even in adolescence. These are just some of the side effects that Covid has had on adolescents as regards prevention in the broad sense, recorded by theannual survey on the lifestyles of adolescents living in Italymade byAdolescent Laboratory Association And IARD Research Institute.

Transient effect or destined to settle down? An initial answer may come from2022 edition of the same ind



agine – aimed at adolescents aged between 12 and 19 years – to which all adolescents in this age group will be able to participate also through Corriere Salute

by connecting to the link https://bit.ly/IndagineLaboratorio-Iard2022 to answer. It is important to emphasize that the questionnaire strictly anonymous, does not contain questions related to sensitive and untraceable data, or it is not possible to trace who answered or the ID of the device from which it was answered, for a total guarantee of privacy. The goal that we must set ourselves – he comments Marina Picca, family pediatrician and president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Primary Care, Lombardy section – own make sure that bad habits taken by teenagers during the pandemic period, and I add to those mentioned also bad eating and little sleep, are overcome as soon as possible.

The first step in this direction arrive at a sort of relativization of Covid. This does not mean that we must forget about it and let our guard down, also because the circulation of the virus is far from over, but it does mean start again to consider that, unfortunately, there is not only Covid to try to prevent. And to be able to talk about prevention correctly – underlines Picca – important to establish with your doctorpediatrician or family doctor depending on age, a relationship that goes beyond the statute of limitations medicines in case of need.

Address the issue through dialogue But how to overturn in a virtuous sense an attitude towards prevention, already not very widespread among adolescents, which two years of the pandemic have further weakened? How to tell them, effectively, the importance? What must change in communication with adolescents – suggests Alessandra Marazzani, psychologist and psychotherapist – the overall approach. When we turn to them we are often led to "explain" or give indications without worrying too much about what they know about them; without listening their thinking about it. This approach generally finds them indifferent if not even preconceptually repulsive. Also the issue of health prevention it should be addressed through dialogue and not one of our monologues.

Attentive and responsible children in the first phase of the pandemic The attentive and responsible behavior of adolescents in the very first phase of the pandemic, when we were all – big and small – totally unprepared, with no one who could explain something to another, the full confirmation of what the expert pointed out. During the first lockdown, in fact, 86% of adolescents (data from the Adolescent Laboratory – IARD) he said he was in favor of precautions at the time indicated by the health authorities (distance between people, no physical contact, washing hands often, not going to crowded places, etc.) and 97% said they respected them. It is likely that such an attitude may concern prevention in the broad sense, if virtuous behaviors (from not drinking alcohol, to getting vaccinated, to brushing one's teeth) are knowingly endorsed by adolescents and are not the result of a sort of decalogue imposed by others.