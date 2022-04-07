Football Uefa accepts bigger losses for clubs

The loss is now € 60 million over three years, up from 30 million in the past.

European the football association (Uefa) has adopted new licensing requirements for football clubs. The new rules replace the FFP rules for financial fair play, which came into force in 2010 and were designed to curb the growing indebtedness of European football clubs.

The ineffectiveness of FFP rules has been revealed when clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been able to increase their payroll spending with the help of wealthy owners.

The new rules allow for higher financial losses, but limit the amounts spent on player salaries and transfer fees.

The loss is now € 60 million over three years, up from 30 million in the past. From 2025 to 2026, a maximum of 70% of total turnover may be used for salaries, transfer fees and agent fees.