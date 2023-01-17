Genoa – A week to decide whether the project to cover the Canepa waterfront, the fast-flowing road in Sampierdarena, it may or may not be accomplished but at the moment the Municipality of Genoa has decided to transfer 25 million euros to another game, that of the Waterfront Levante. The confirmation came during today’s city council from the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi who answered three questions on the subject by the Lega, Pd and Genova Civica: “We are evaluating these days with Sviluppo Genova whether it is possible to resolve some critical issues that have emerged, from costs, increased from 40 to over 50 million, to interference with the underground services up to the height of the work, at least 8 meters to allow the passage of exceptional vehicles to and from the port”.

But project evaluation it is only partially linked to the news of the destination of the funding, which emerged in mid-December during a council commission at the Central West town hall. “The 25 million that we have transferred to the Waterfront are linked to practical needs due to deadlines, it is physiological to move resources but it is said that those figures will not return to Sampierdarena, on which we have a total of 150 million investments between Pnrr, forts, public transport and other lines of intervention”, added Piciocchi.

Alessio Bevilacqua, councilor of the League said that “as a political movement We consider it an important work that must be done“. Monica Russo, Pd, underlined “The decision to divert the funds raises many questions since there is no known alternative project for the Canepa seafront”.

Ariel Dello Strologo, Genova Civica, asked for confirmations and clarifications stating, however, about the coverage there is no general consensus of the territory. Piciocchi also emphasized the issue of “non-unanimous consent” but reiterated that “the administration intends to carry out a powerful mitigation project for the residents on the Canepa seafront, also linked to the future sub-port tunnel and the park of the Lantern on which we are discussing with Renzo Piano’s studio”.