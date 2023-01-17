A former commander of the Russian Wagner mercenary group that fought in Ukraine said he fled to Norway and sought asylum in fear for his life after witnessing Russian prisoners being killed and mistreated at the front. Andrei Medvedev, who joined the group on July 6, 2022 on a four-month contract, said in a video posted by rights group Gulagu.net that he crossed the border into Norway before being arrested by Norwegian police. “Too many strange things were happening, they were enlisting Russian prisoners at the front. At one point they killed them, the commanders gave absurd orders”.

