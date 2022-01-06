Four years ago Philippe Coutinho signed for Barcelona in what would later become one of the worst signings in the club’s history, if not the worst. The carioca has never managed to adapt to the culé game and will be remembered as one of the worst operations in terms of money paid and player performance.
They are already four seasons in the culé team except the one in which he went to Munich and coincidentally managed to win the Champions League. Today in 90min we are going to analyze the Brazilian’s numbers since he landed in Barcelona. As we will see below, their figures are not as bad as their actual performance.
First of all, clarify that we are going from the basis that he has completed three seasons at Barça, since he was two completely, and another two only half, so we will count as 17/18 and 21/22 add a campaign:
Games played
In these three seasons at Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho has completed 106 games. Many of them entering from the bench, because in recent campaigns their participation in the starting eleven has decreased ostensibly.
Goals
In the 106 games he has played, he has managed to score 25 goals. 16 of them in the Spanish first division, 5 in the Copa del Rey, 4 in the Champions League and 1 in the Spanish Super Cup.
Assists
In the three campaigns he has accumulated at Barcelona, he has added 13 assists distributed throughout them. This season he has not yet managed to give a goal pass. The most notable were his seven assists in the second half round at 17/18.
Actually, that is the year with the best numbers for the Brazilian, and it is that in only 22 games he participated in 16 goals (nine directly and assisting seven times)
Banns
Philippe Coutinho has never been known for being a very aggressive player. That is why in the 106 games with Barça I have only received four yellow cards and have never been sent off.
