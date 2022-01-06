On January 3, 2022 Michael Schumacher he turned 53 years old. On the occasion of his birthday, many greetings were received from those closest to him. However the son Mick on a few occasions he decided to speak about his father’s health condition. Let’s find out all its together statements.

About 10 years after the tragic accident which involved Michael Schumacher, not even on his birthday was the terrible broken silence which has been going on for too long now. Only son Mike recently shed light on hers health conditions.

The tragic accident occurred inyear 2013 completely revolutionized the life of Michael Schumacher and his entire family. To provide some information on the legendary formula one driver it was his son Mike Schumacher who revealed that he could no longer to communicate with his father.

There are rare times when the current one pilot F1 of the Haas and soon also third Ferrari driver released statements about his father. However, the time he did it he explained that none of the family talk to Schumacher from the day of the accident:

Those moments in the family where I talked to him have gone away, and in my view this is quite unfair. I think now we would understand each other in a different way simply because we would speak a similar language, that of motoring and we would have so many things to talk about. And it is precisely this thought that stays in my head most of the time, because if it were possible it would be wonderful. I would give up everything to be able to do it.

However, beyond that we don’t have much information on the private life of the sample. We know he currently lives in home together with his wife Corinna, and who recently put their villa on Lake Geneva up for sale with the aim of moving to Spain, precisely in Mallorca.

To live Michael Schumacher constantly needs a group of doctors who take care of him. The pilot can neither walk nor stand. However there is a way with whom he can communicate with his family: with a machinery, through the use of the eyes.