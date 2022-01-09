Brazil recorded 24,382 new positive diagnoses of covid-19, in 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today (9) by the Ministry of Health. The number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic reached 22,523,907.

In total, 21,634,074 (96%) people have recovered from the disease. There are 269,852 people being monitored by health teams.

44 deaths were reported within 24 hours. With that number, the total number of people who lost their lives to the pandemic reached 619,981.

There are still 2,830 deaths under investigation, in cases that require further tests and procedures to find out if the cause was Covid-19. This number has not been updated in today’s bulletin.

In general, the numbers are lower on Sundays, Mondays and the days following public holidays because of the reduction in the number of teams providing the data. On Tuesdays and two days after holidays, there are generally more daily records due to the accumulation of updated data.

Covid-19 bulletin of January 9, 2022 – Disclosure / Ministry of Health

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the list of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (155,372), Rio de Janeiro (69,532) and Minas Gerais (56,743).

Rio Grande do Sul, Mato Grosso, Distrito Federal, Tocantins and Acre did not update data on cases and deaths today.

