A fire unleashed in a residential building in the New York district of The Bronx has left at least 19 dead this Sunday and more than fifty injured, about 30 of them seriously, authorities have informed. According to the newspaper New York Post and ABC7 television, which cite police sources, among the 19 fatalities there are nine children. More than 200 personnel are involved in extinguishing the fire, which began on the third of the 19 floors of the apartment complex for reasons still unknown, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

“We know that we have 19 people who are confirmed dead, as well as several others in critical condition,” New York Mayor Eric Adams told CNN, confirming that there are more than 60 injured.

The flames have not spread to other homes, but the smoke has spread throughout the building, a spokeswoman explained to local media. “Currently, there are 31 seriously injured,” said the FDNY. In images distributed by various media and disseminated on the Fire Department’s social networks, many people, including children, can be seen being treated by emergency teams.

The commissioner of the fire department, Dan Nigro, quoted by CBS, recalled that 30 years ago there was another fire in the Bronx with several deaths. This event occurs just days after another fire in a three-story building in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) last Wednesday, in which 12 people died, 8 of them minors.

Follow all the international information at Facebook Y Twitter, or in our weekly newsletter.