“On the left side near Verbov, we have made progress and we are continuing to advance further,” Tarnavsky told a CNN correspondent on Friday.

The general’s statement is the latest indication from Ukrainian officials that there has been progress on the southern front in the war with Russia.

Ukraine’s long-term goal is to break Russia’s “land bridge” that connects the lands it controls in the east to the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed.

Tarnavsky said he believed the major breakthrough in the counterattack would be if Ukraine was able to seize the city of Tokmak, which is its first major target in its battle in the south.

CNN reported earlier this week that Ukrainian forces remained about 20 kilometers from Tokmak, and were struggling to penetrate Russian defenses.

Counterattack

Heavy rains in autumn can make the ground in Ukraine wet and make the movement of heavy machinery, such as tanks, more difficult. Tarnavsky said that Ukrainian forces move in small groups, mostly on foot.

He added: “The weather can be a serious obstacle during the advance, but considering how we are moving forward, mostly without vehicles, I do not think the weather will greatly affect the counterattack.”

He stressed that Ukraine is adapting to the use of Western equipment and tactics.

He thanked Ukraine’s Western allies for their continued support and pledged to treat the tanks and armored vehicles they supplied with great care.

What about Wagner?

During the interview, the general also commented on the current situation of the Russian Wagner Group, saying: They still appear “here and there” on the front lines after the death of the former leader of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Tarnavsky went on to say that his men usually speculated about Wagner’s presence when they felt the enemy was acting more efficiently.

Strikes on Crimea

Ukraine recently launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, on the Crimean peninsula.

Tarnavsky said the strikes on Crimea were important for the success of Kiev’s counteroffensive.

He added: “The success of offensive operations is not only limited to destroying the enemy in front of you, but also related to destroying places where equipment and personnel gather, especially destroying command centers.”

The general explained that striking the Crimean Peninsula was of particular importance, adding: “It helps us and also gives us hope for the future.”