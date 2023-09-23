Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of 23 September 2023 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 23 September 2023, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 23 September 2023 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 23 September 2023, we will see many guests who will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. In particular we will see: Alessio Sakara, Martin Castrogiovanni and Giulia Stabile, the hosts of Tu si que vales leaving this evening. Then Terra Amara actor Uğur Güneş will return to talk about the exit of his character, Ylmaz, and his plans for the future. Federica Panicucci will also be there, ready to start again from Monday with “Mattino Cinque News”. Silvia Toffanin will interview Annalisa Minetti and the newlyweds Gessica Notaro and Filippo Bologni. In the first appointment of the weekend there will also be Gabriela and Giuseppe, protagonists of the latest edition of Temptation Island.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today’s episode – Saturday 23 September 2023 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.