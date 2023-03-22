Valve for a long time it has not released games developed by its own programmers, and that has led players to forget a certain way of counter strike 2, which does not yet have a release date. However, the project is not ruled out or anything similar and proof of this is its exit window for this year.

According to what you comment Valve, the game will be released this summer, so the months to take into account would be June, July and August. On top of that, it’s said to be the most enriching experience in the franchise. Obviously, the first title will have a totally free update for those who already have their purchased copy.

Here some details of its creators:

All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a limited trial for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we will test a subset of features to resolve any issues prior to global release.

It goes without saying that the video game currently has a limited trial for selected players, these are normally frequent users of the video game who continue to win games every day. This is to be able to carry out interviews and thus polish certain details with errors that may have been detected in the process.

Remember that the first Counter-Strike Is available in Steam.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Finally, after a long time, this installment will arrive, highly anticipated by fans of competitive shooters. We’ll see if it’s worth it in the end, since today’s users are demanding.