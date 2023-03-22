New York has received some 44,000 asylum seekers in recent months, but despite being known as a haven for migrants, the city has never faced such an influx. For this reason, other solutions are proposed, such as sending migrants to Canada. The large flow began last spring with a controversial policy of sending migrants to cities in the northern United States, an action promoted by the governors of Texas and Florida.

