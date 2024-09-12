Apparently there was no need to despair: considering also the digital copies, Astro Bot sold well at launch in the UKexceeding the debut results of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by 21%.

The one to bring the good news was Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, who had previously spoken of a “miss” in the United Kingdom, referring however only to physical sales. Evidently in this case the ratio was quite in favor of digital.

“Astro Bot’s launch in the UK has been solid“, Dring wrote in his latest post on Twitter. “First week sales were 21% higher than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s 2021 debut.”

“Last week Astro Bot placed second in the UK charts behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which was Fastest-selling Warhammer game ever in the UKsurpassing Total War: Warhammer 3.”