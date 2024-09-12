Apparently there was no need to despair: considering also the digital copies, Astro Bot sold well at launch in the UKexceeding the debut results of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by 21%.
The one to bring the good news was Christopher Dring, director of GamesIndustry.biz, who had previously spoken of a “miss” in the United Kingdom, referring however only to physical sales. Evidently in this case the ratio was quite in favor of digital.
“Astro Bot’s launch in the UK has been solid“, Dring wrote in his latest post on Twitter. “First week sales were 21% higher than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s 2021 debut.”
“Last week Astro Bot placed second in the UK charts behind Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which was Fastest-selling Warhammer game ever in the UKsurpassing Total War: Warhammer 3.”
Single player is safe!
The game with the highest average score of all of 2024 on Metacritic, Astro Bot has been welcomed by many fans as Sony’s potential game of changewhich, in light of excellent sales (and in contrast to Concord’s results), could decide to review its strategies.
Obviously we will have to see. What will be the actual numbers totaled by the Team Asobi title?not only in the UK but throughout Europe, the USA and even Japan, to understand the proportions of this possible success and its ability to influence corporate policies or not.
