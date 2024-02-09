An interview by Russian President Vladimir Putin with American journalist Tucker Carlson may make US congressmen think about the advisability of military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Political analyst James Jatras told Izvestia about this on February 9.

He emphasized the importance of the fact that the Russian leader’s interview with Carlson took place. In a conversation with a journalist, Putin spoke about Russia’s repeated attempts to improve relations with the United States after the end of the Cold War with the USSR, but they did not cooperate.

“This statement from a man who is highly respected by tens of millions of people will reach a much wider audience in the United States and other Western countries. And I think that many of these people will hear his statements for the first time,” the analyst noted.

Jatras believes that the practical effect of the interview will be that funding for Ukraine, which cannot be approved in the US Congress anyway, will become even less likely. Republicans will start asking questions about why the United States is giving money to “this corrupt, terrible regime” and why the United States “can't wait to go to war with Russia,” he added.

“It seems to me that the interview will make congressmen think about the feasibility of supplying weapons and allocating funding to Ukraine,” the expert said.

According to him, even before the interview was released, the reaction to him was already hysterical. Now, “it will only get worse,” the analyst pointed out.

Earlier that day, Putin’s interview with journalist Carlson was published. Among other things, the President of the Russian Federation gave a short historical background on how Kievan Rus, and later the unified Russian state with its center in Moscow, took shape, and also named the prerequisites for the development of Ukrainization and nationalism on the territory of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the number of views of the interview within 5 hours after publication on the social network X (formerly Twitter) reached 50 million. The number of reposts is 155 thousand, users left 33 thousand comments and put 475 thousand likes.

Commenting on the interview, former US Army intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that most citizens of Western countries want to know the truth, and this interview will allow them to look at what is happening in world politics through the eyes of a Russian person. According to him, Putin planned, first of all, to acquaint people with the context in which Russia exists and operates.

A day earlier, on February 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Carlson’s visit to Moscow and his interview with Putin had caused a stir in the United States and Russia. According to him, every interview with Putin is important, especially if it is conducted with foreign media. He noted that the Kremlin expects a “very varied” reaction to the publication, but the main thing is that there should be one, since it is important for Moscow that more people become familiar with Putin’s point of view.

Carlson first flew to Russia on February 3. Then the American media suggested that the purpose of his visit to Moscow was an interview with Putin. The journalist himself explained his trip with the desire to “talk to people and see how everything works.” His visit to the Russian Federation caused a mixed reaction in the United States. US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that American authorities are afraid of a possible interview.