An official postponement (that of STALKER 2) has already been there, an alleged postponement (that of Hogwarts Legacy) is in the air, and now also Redfall it could end up in one of the two basins just mentioned. The rumor of the postponement comes from two insiders this time, MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito.

In an episode of the podcast Defining Duke, the two have both mentioned that the new game’s Arkane Studios under the banner of Microsoft may be postponed. It is not specified whether a few months or directly to 2023, but the latter hypothesis seems more likely since Redfall is currently only expected for this summer, and if already STALKER 2 has been postponed for a full 7 months, and relatively close to Starfield moreover, even placing Redfall’s release in the last quarter of the year could be counterproductive.

(Rumor) Redfall maybe delayed according to MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito on the latest episode of Defining Duke podcast? Neither says they know for sure if the source is valid but it seems to be something floating. Source:https://t.co/m2Om7BFda4 pic.twitter.com/5nLppoaMCL – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) January 15, 2022

There’s another detail that echoes this rumor, and it’s the fact that no gameplay footage of the vampire-based next-gen co-op shooter has yet been shown, which bodes anything but good news. At the end of the fair the insiders do not have the last word, so it is good to take this information with due caution.

