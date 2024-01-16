What to do if you fall into a crevasse? New apps and analog aids promise rescue in the mountains.

Greetings from the crevasse: the airmarker balloon shows where an injured person is. Image: Airmarker

ILast summer, the two exceptional climbers Ines Papert and Emilie Pellerin were on a rock face in Canada. The route was difficult. Pellerin fell into the rope. As it later turned out in the clinic, she broke her heel. The women managed to abseil through the wall that night. But a five-hour walk back to civilization wasn't an option given the severity of Emilie Pellerin's injury.

Accidents and emergencies in the middle of nowhere can end badly. Unless you are prepared. There was no cell phone reception in the Canadian solitude, but Papert had her iPhone with her. From version 14, these devices can send an emergency call message via satellite. They also provide the exact location. “It worked!!!,” Papert told her followers on Instagram. The women were taken to the hospital by helicopter that morning.