Next Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the Tuzos from Pachuca will receive the sight of the Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday number one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
It should be remembered that the Cerro de la Silla Gang completed their participation in the 2024 Clausura tournament in the semi-finals, after beating Cruz Azul 2-1 in the return match; 2-2, on aggregate. The cement workers qualified for the final thanks to their position in the general table.
Pachuca, for its part, was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of the Águilas del América, who would later be crowned two-time champions of Mexican soccer. The quarterfinals were 2-2 on aggregate; the Azulcremas advanced thanks to their position in the general table.
Just as it did last summer when they signed Spaniard Sergio Canales, Club de Fútbol Monterrey has once again broken the market by signing European midfielder Oliver Torres, who played for five consecutive years for Sevilla in La Liga.
However, due to a contractual issue, Oliver Torres was unable to do preseason with the Albiazul squad. He arrived in the city at the end of June, so it seems extremely difficult for him to see minutes in the first matchday, against the Tuzos.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Gerardo Arteaga, Sebastian Vegas, Victor Guzman and Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Maxi Meza, Luis Romo, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez and Sergio Canalez
Forwards: German Berterame and Brandon Vazquez
