Last September, the sector retail There was an important change in Aragon. It opened the doors of the first Costco establishment in Zaragoza, specifically, in the Zaragoza Logistics Platform (PlaZa). With its launch, the American multinational in the retail sectorthe third in the world, implemented its differentiated business model in Aragon with more than 3,400 references available on an area of ​​approximately 1,500 square meters in which technology products, textiles, toys, fashion and accessories or fresh and fresh foods are distributed. prepared. And all this at the lowest possible price.

A first step by Costco in Zaragoza with which the chain of retail began its activity with a staff of around 200 people. It is a figure that the company had already planned to increase depending on its needs. And now they have emerged new professional opportunities to work in some of its areas and services. They are positions that are open to be part of the selection process and join this company that has more than 245,000 employees and more than 780 stores in 12 countries.

The Costco job offers in Zaragoza they offer good wagesAlthough they are not specified in detail, they are above the sector average, as well as benefits. Added to all this are the opportunities for professional development and a friendly and respectful work environment.

All candidates presented must meet a series of general requirements how to be an energetic person, who wants to enjoy a dynamic work environment full of challenges and opportunities.

To these requirements are added those specific to each position. One of the vacancies is hearing care professional to work at the Costco Hearing Center in Zaragoza. In this case, the job requires a Higher Level FP qualification in Prosthetic Audiology, and having the license or certification, being a requirement to be registered.

Costo also requires that this profile for its Zaragoza center have experience as a hearing care professional, preferably in commerce, as well as other knowledge, including customer service and technical aptitude, organizational and time management skills, and communication skills. , advice to the partner and computer knowledge.

The functions that must be carried out are all those related to the tasks and procedures related to the evaluation of hearing for the purpose of dispensing hearing aids, including medical history or voice tests, as well as the distribution of hearing products, including evaluations of hearing aids to recommendations, assembly, verification or validation.

Other duties include maintaining appropriate and complete records and documentation and providing a high level of service to members. Of course, all infection control and privacy and confidentiality regulations must be complied with.

The other vacancy is to work as tire fitteralso in the Costco center in Zaragoza, with a 25 hour day in the Tires department to collaborate in the installation, repair and sale of tires, in addition to assisting members and customers in their purchases.

For this position, it is required minimum studies Baccalaureate, in addition to having a valid driving license and previous experience, of at least one year, in tire installation and sales.

The functions Specific aspects of this position are locating the member’s vehicle in the center’s parking area, noting any damage to the vehicle body on the service order, driving the car to the installation area and performing the corresponding tasks, always following the procedures security.

The tires should also be mounted and filled with air to the appropriate pressure, in addition to verifying the correct weight and position. Likewise, flat car tires will be repaired, appointments will be provided to members for special orders at the time of purchase, collection and returns will be managed, and customers will be advised and advised on their tire needs. You must also be in communication with the Tire Center for complete verification and authorization of the vehicle’s departure, among others.

People interested in these job offers for Costco in Zaragoza can Submit your candidacy through the Employment section of the website of costco in Spain.