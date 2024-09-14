This weekend, the Inter Milan will visit Monza at the U-Power Stadium in a match corresponding to the 4th round of Serie A.
The hosts, led by Raffaele Palladino, are yet to secure their first win of the season, having drawn two and lost one in three games so far. In their last match, Monza managed a valuable draw away to Fiorentina, showing signs of improvement but failing to secure the three points.
On the other hand, Inter Milan have started the season in outstanding fashion, with two wins and a draw in their first three games, accumulating seven points from a possible nine. In their last match, Simone Inzaghi’s team crushed Atalanta with a resounding 4-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza, demonstrating fearsome offensive power and consolidating their position as one of the title contenders. Inter will look to extend their good run and add another victory against a Monza that will try to surprise and obtain their first win of the season.
Below, we review Inter Milan’s starting XI and analyse each player’s role in the match.
BY: Yann Sommer – The experienced Swiss goalkeeper provides security between the sticks. Sommer has proven his ability to make key saves at crucial moments and will be instrumental in maintaining the team’s defensive solidity. His experience and leadership in goal are key elements in Inzaghi’s strategy.
DFC: Benjamin Pavard – The French defender has added versatility and quality to Inter’s backline. Pavard can play either as a right-back or centre-back, and his ability to drop into attack and deliver dangerous crosses from wide is a valuable asset. Against Monza, his main task will be to contain the opposition’s offensive attempts and contribute to the clean release of the ball.
DFC: Francesco Acerbi – Acerbi is a veteran in the Inter defence and his experience is crucial to the team’s tactical order. With a great sense of position and ability to anticipate plays, Acerbi will be a key player in neutralising Monza’s attacks. His leadership in the defensive line and his ability in aerial duels will be essential to keeping a clean sheet.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni – Bastoni is one of the most promising young talents in Italian football and a key player in Inter’s defence. His ability to play the ball out from the back and his good vision allow him to contribute both defensively and in creating offensive plays. Bastoni will look to consolidate his good form and maintain the team’s defensive solidity against Monza.
CAD: Matteo Darmian – Darmian is a versatile player who brings experience and balance to the right flank. His ability to defend and join in attack makes him an important player for Inzaghi, especially in games where Inter need to maintain control of the game. Darmian will look to provide depth on the wing and help create danger in the opposition box.
CAI: Federico Dimarco – Dimarco has started the season brilliantly, standing out for his ability to break down the left flank and create goalscoring opportunities with his precise crosses. He is also a constant threat from set pieces thanks to his excellent finishing. His performance will be crucial to Inter’s attacking game, providing width and constant danger from the wing.
MC: Hakan Calhanoglu – The Turkish midfielder is one of Inter’s creative players. With his vision, precision in passing and ability to score from long range, Calhanoglu will be the one to link defence with attack and create goal-scoring opportunities. His free-kick ability is also a valuable asset for the Nerazzurri.
MCO: Nicolo Barella – Barella is the driving force of Inter’s midfield, providing energy, intensity and recovery ability. His tireless work in midfield and ability to join the attack make him a key player in the team’s balance. Barella will look to break down Monza’s lines and create opportunities for the forwards.
MCO: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Mkhitaryan brings creativity and experience to Inter’s midfield. His ability to move between the lines and assist his teammates makes him a constant threat to opposing defences. In this match, Mkhitaryan will be tasked with providing clarity in the creative zone and finding space to assist the forwards.
DC: Marcus Thuram – The French striker brings power and speed to the attack. Thuram, with his ability to break through and his goal-scoring instinct, is shaping up to be one of the team’s most dangerous weapons. His partnership with Lautaro Martínez promises to be lethal and against Monza, Thuram will look to continue scoring goals to consolidate himself in the Inter attack.
DC: Lautaro Martinez – Inter captain and star Lautaro Martinez is the team’s offensive reference. His ability to finish, his mobility and his ability to create danger in the opposition box make him a striker feared by any defence. Lautaro arrives in excellent form after his outstanding performance against Atalanta and will look to continue leading the team with his goals.
#Inter #Milans #lineup #Matchday #Serie
Leave a Reply