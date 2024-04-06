José Luis Martínez-Almeida «was almost resigned. Until she appeared. The mayor of Madrid made reference with these surprising words about his love life to Teresa Urquijo, who in a few minutes will say yes, I love the politician at the social event of the year. This Friday, the councilor confessed that he had not been so nervous in his entire life. “I spend the day huffing and puffing,” he noted before adding that “it's also true that he hadn't been that happy either.” However, the media expectation is not for the popular councilor, but for the noble lineage of the bride, eldest granddaughter of Princess Teresa of Bourbon-Two Sicilies.

The bride's maternal grandmother is a cousin of King Juan Carlos, with whom she has always maintained a close relationship, as well as with Queen Sofia. Not in vain, the emeritus kings did not hesitate to confirm their attendance at the wedding and it is most likely that the father of Felipe VI – who arrived in Madrid this Friday – will settle over the weekend at the El Canto de la Cruz estate, in the Madrid municipality of Colmenar Viejo, property of Teresa de Borbón-Dos Sicilias and her husband, Íñigo Moreno de Arteaga, Marquis of Laserna. It is there where the banquet will take place, where the 500 guests will be entertained with dishes from the prestigious Lhardy restaurant and, as stated in the La 1 program, 'Mañaneros', they will be able to enjoy ten hours of open bar.

Before, at twelve noon, the religious ceremony will take place in San Francisco de Borja, known as the Jesuit church. Teresa Urquijo will wear the dress in which her grandmother and her mother were married. A piece made in 1961 in satin with silver threads that will have some modifications carried out by Navascués, a well-known bridal fashion brand belonging to the Almeida family.

The temple, located on Madrid's Golden Mile, was chosen by the mayor's parents – now deceased – to marry. A nice way to keep them even more present on a day in which the bride and groom will be supported by two of the grandchildren of the emeritus kings, Froilán and Victoria Federica, with whom the bride shares her passion for horse riding. In fact, they both like to ride horses at the El Canto de la Cruz farm, since Teresa de Borbón-Dos Sicilias is a prestigious breeder of thoroughbreds. On behalf of the bride's father, executive Lucas Urquijo Fernández de Araoz, the assistance of the grandmother, known as Piru, one of the most influential women in Madrid's high society, stands out. Luisa Bergel, daughter of businessman Jaime Bergel, will not be missing, who introduced the mayor and the investment analyst at a party, as she had previously done with Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva.

Friends of the mayor will also be present, such as the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, and the coach of Atlético de Madrid, Diego 'Cholo' Simeone, who will attend with his wife, Carla Pereyra. The leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will accompany his colleague along with other leaders, among whom is Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who said that she will be accompanied “by a handsome young man who always accompanies me at big events.”

After the party, the newlyweds will enjoy a honeymoon that will begin in the paradisiacal Maldives Islands and continue in Bhutan, known as the kingdom of happiness. Upon their return they will be able to collect the gifts that the guests have chosen from the extensive wedding list. In it there are gifts for all budgets, from an Afghan rug worth more than 7,000 euros, to a set of coasters for 14 euros, to a set of tableware from the Charterhouse of Seville valued at 1,115 euros.